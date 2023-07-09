Vornado Realty Trust to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,294,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after buying an additional 9,150,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,435,488.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,436,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after buying an additional 1,436,938 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 240,844.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,354,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after buying an additional 1,353,547 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

