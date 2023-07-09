W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Trading Down 0.5%

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.20 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.11). Approximately 30,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 446,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.60 ($1.11).

W.A.G payment solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £600.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,360.00.

About W.A.G payment solutions

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.

