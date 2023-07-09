W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRB opened at $59.86 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

