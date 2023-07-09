Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.14.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

WKCMF opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $167.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.32.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

