Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $413.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

