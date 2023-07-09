Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Lessened by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $2,026,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,213,212,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $183,352,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

