Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $585.20

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 585.20 ($7.43) and last traded at GBX 601 ($7.63), with a volume of 56178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598 ($7.59).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 682.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 787.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,305.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It offers its products through transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.