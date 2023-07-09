WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $94.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Guggenheim from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on WEC. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.
WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:WEC opened at $88.98 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
