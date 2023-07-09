WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $94.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Guggenheim from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WEC. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $88.98 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.