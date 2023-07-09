Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Rocket Companies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.56 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 151,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,279,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 248,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 224,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

