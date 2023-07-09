Wedbush Increases Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $30.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

