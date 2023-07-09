Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $135.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.05. The company has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.