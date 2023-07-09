WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY – Free Report) traded down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.16 and last traded at $48.16. 1,152,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,602% from the average session volume of 67,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.00.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

Featured Stories

