Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Raised to GBX 4,250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,050 ($51.40) to GBX 4,250 ($53.94) in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WZZZY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($31.10) to GBX 2,600 ($33.00) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($41.25) to GBX 3,700 ($46.96) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. AlphaValue cut shares of Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,208.33.

WZZZY stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

