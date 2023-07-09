Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 550 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 552 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($6.98) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
YLLXF stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $5.65.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
