Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 550 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 552 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($6.98) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

YLLXF stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

