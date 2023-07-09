Yü Group (LON:YU) Trading Down 3.1%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 622.50 ($7.90) and last traded at GBX 630 ($8.00). Approximately 27,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.25).

The company has a market cap of £101.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,440.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 613.20.

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions in the United Kingdom. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy data insights and analytics, green electricity, and carbon neutral gas.

