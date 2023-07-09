Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $15.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.96. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $13.34 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 92 Resources reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.89.

DPZ stock opened at $341.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

