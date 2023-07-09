Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $49.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.3674 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,346,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,980 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,266,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after acquiring an additional 912,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Articles

