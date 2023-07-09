Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the wireless technology company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.03. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,186,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,406 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,677,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,886 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after buying an additional 129,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.