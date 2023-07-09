Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APOG. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.17. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

