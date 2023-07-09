Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of AMN opened at $109.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $49,022,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,147,000 after acquiring an additional 345,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 263.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 256,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 759.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 230,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $748,654. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

