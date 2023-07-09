Zacks Research Weighs in on Blackbaud, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Blackbaud in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Blackbaud’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackbaud’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

BLKB opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $75.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $420,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,778.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,778.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $243,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,275 shares of company stock worth $1,377,474. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

