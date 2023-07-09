Zacks Research Weighs in on Dollar General Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now anticipates that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DG opened at $169.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

