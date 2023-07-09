Zacks Research Weighs in on PBF Energy Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for PBF Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. PBF Energy has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,852,000 after purchasing an additional 321,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after buying an additional 716,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,721,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,466,000 after purchasing an additional 284,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,200,000 after buying an additional 2,418,902 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

