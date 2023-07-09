ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Trading Down 22%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Free Report)’s share price dropped 22% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

ZIVO Bioscience Trading Down 20.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company dedicated to harnessing the immune health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The development pipeline includes natural products for use as dietary supplements and functional food ingredients, as well as innovative, biologically derived and synthesized candidates designed to deliver medicinal and pharmaceutical benefits for humans and animals, with a specific focus on modulating the immune and inflammatory response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.