Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,870,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.