Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

GS opened at $315.17 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.95.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

