Zullo Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

