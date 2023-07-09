Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Shopify by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $67.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.