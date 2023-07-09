Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $251.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.70 and a 200-day moving average of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $253.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.71, for a total transaction of $430,053.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,432 shares of company stock worth $38,748,669. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

