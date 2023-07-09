Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $818,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.11 and its 200-day moving average is $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $226.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

