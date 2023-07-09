Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $402.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

