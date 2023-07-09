Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.93.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

