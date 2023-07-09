Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 553 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.95.

Tesla Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $274.43 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.