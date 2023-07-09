Zullo Investment Group Inc. Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $292.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.97. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10. The company has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

