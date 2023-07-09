Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average is $159.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

