Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,950 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI opened at $8.05 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

