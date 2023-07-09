Zullo Investment Group Inc. Trims Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.54.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock worth $18,553,691 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $338.18 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $271.61 and a 1 year high of $354.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.56. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

