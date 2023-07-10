1,362 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

