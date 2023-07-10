23,467 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.3% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $60.09 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.