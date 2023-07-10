27,200 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $117.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.81 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

