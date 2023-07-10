288,731 Shares in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 288,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 508.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 819,528 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arhaus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Arhaus Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.53. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.35 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

