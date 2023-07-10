3,100 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.17 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

