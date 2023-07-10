340,196 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Bought by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 340,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.05% of ON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ON during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

ON Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ONON opened at $31.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. ON’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.