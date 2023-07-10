48,257 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IJJ stock opened at $106.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.13. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

