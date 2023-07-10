57,805 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.