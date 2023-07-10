7,880 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NiSource by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 341,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 203,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 99,684 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 151,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

