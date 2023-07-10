7Pixels (7PXS) Price Reaches $2.11

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $34.17 million and $5,659.43 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00006986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.1094902 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,787.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

