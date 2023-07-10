91,481 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,481 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

