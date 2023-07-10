ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

ABM Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.07.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 873,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,193,000 after acquiring an additional 53,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,955,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,571,000 after acquiring an additional 152,756 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 71.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

