Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $52.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, May 8th. Compass Point cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

NYSE GOLF opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $55.73.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $7,062,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Acushnet by 7.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

